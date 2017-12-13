Four-star WR from Tennessee recommits to Vols

Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt has been hitting the recruiting trail pretty hard since he was named the Vol's new leader a week ago. And now it seems to be paying off.

On Wednesday, four-star wide receiver Alontae Taylor tweeted out that he has decided to recommit to the Vols.

Jeremiah 29:11 -

"For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future." 1000% COMMITTED ??#PruittEra pic.twitter.com/6KW86Mm6ba — ALONTAE TAYLOR ?? (@TaeTaylor6) December 13, 2017

The Coffee County native decommitted from Tennessee last month after being committed to the Vols for more than a year.

According to 247sports Composite, he's ranked the nation's No. 118 overall prospect and No. 23 wide receiver.

Taylor is coach Pruitt's first commitment with the Vols.



