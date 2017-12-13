Four-star WR from Tennessee recommits to Vols - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Four-star WR from Tennessee recommits to Vols

Posted: Updated:
By Jill Jelnick, Sports reporter
Connect

Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt has been hitting the recruiting trail pretty hard since he was named the Vol's new leader a week ago.  And now it seems to be paying off. 

On Wednesday, four-star wide receiver Alontae Taylor tweeted out that he has decided to recommit to the Vols.

The Coffee County native decommitted from Tennessee last month after being committed to the Vols for more than a year. 

According to 247sports Composite, he's ranked the nation's No. 118 overall prospect and No. 23 wide receiver.

Taylor is coach Pruitt's first commitment with the Vols.


 

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.