Tee Martin was only interested in Vols head coach position

During Tennessee's never-ending coaching search, many Big Orange fans hoped that former UT quarterback Tee Martin would be the Vol's next leader. When that didn't work out, there were rumors that maybe Martin would come on as a coordinator or an assistant head coach. But Martin made it very clear on social media Tuesday that's not the case.

Martin was asked by Scott Schrader of TrojanInsider.com if he was contacted by the University of Tennessee about the open offensive coordinator at the time, and he replied "If I was going to go back to Tennessee, it would be as head coach not as coordinator. I made that very clear and when I was out of that discussion they moved on to do what they had to do."