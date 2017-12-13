Cellphone company T-Mobile to launch TV service next year

Donald Trump sailed past a raft of allegations of sexual misconduct in last year's presidential election, but the national spotlight has now turned back to him

President Donald Trump has signed into law a sweeping defense policy bill that authorizes a $700 billion budget for the military, including additional spending on missile defense programs to respond to the growing nuclear weapons threat from North Korea

After bitter campaign, Alabama Senate race is in the hands of voters

The only sign of the explosion in a New York subway station is an increased police presence there

President Donald Trump is pushing back against sexual misconduct allegations, saying he's the target of "false accusations and fabricated stories."

Democrats attack Trump for making innuendo-laden attack on Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand by suggesting she "would do anything" to get campaign donations.

NASA study says loss of water from rocks during drought caused California's Sierra Nevada to rise nearly an inch in height from October 2011 to October 2015.

Fire lines have been established around nearly a third of one of the largest wildfires in California history, but the blaze is still raging in some places, conditions are still fire-prone, and danger remains.

A retired Indianapolis fertility doctor accused of inseminating patients with his own sperm is set to plead guilty to charges that he lied to investigators.

Man accused of ramming car into crowd protesting against a white nationalist rally in Virginia, killing one and injuring dozens in August, faces court hearing.

More than a half-century after a Louisiana teen was sent to prison for killing a sheriff's deputy, the now 71-year-old inmate is getting his first chance at freedom since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in his favor.

At age 17, he killed a deputy; at 71, he could get parole

A civil rights activist is suing Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, claiming she defamed him while discussing a lawsuit against the Black Lives Matter movement that was later dismissed.

The question of whether agents display racial bias by staging phony stash-house stings overwhelmingly in black neighborhoods is the focus of landmark hearings in Chicago.

Generous tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans would be delivered in a sweeping overhaul of the tax laws, under a new agreement crafted by Republicans in Congress.

NEW YORK (AP) - T-Mobile is launching a TV service next year, becoming the latest company to marry wireless and video.

The service will target people who aren't interested in traditional cable and satellite TV packages. T-Mobile promises to address consumer complaints such as "sky-high bills" and "exploding bundles." The company wouldn't provide details on its upcoming offering, including how it would differ from existing online TV alternatives from Hulu, YouTube, Sony, AT&T and Dish.

The nation's No. 3 wireless carrier said Wednesday that it bought cable-TV startup Layer3 TV to help it roll out the service. T-Mobile didn't disclose how much it paid for Layer3, which is available in five U.S. cities.

T-Mobile's reputation for shaking up the wireless industry could give it leverage with consumers in an already crowded online-TV market. T-Mobile is known for largely getting rid of two-year phone contracts and helping bring back unlimited-data plans in wireless. The strategy has helped T-Mobile gain customers for years, even as growth in the industry has slowed overall because most Americans already have cell phones.

T-Mobile has already taken steps to connect its wireless business to video as the telecom, tech and media industries grow closer together. For instance, many T-Mobile wireless customers are getting Netflix for free.

AT&T's streaming service is called DirecTV Now, which AT&T discounts in bundles with wireless plans. It also throws in HBO for free for cellphone customers with unlimited plans. Cable company Comcast, the owner of NBCUniversal, this year launched a cellphone business. Media conglomerate Disney is working on new streaming services that could rival Netflix, bypassing traditional cable TV and going straight to consumers.

