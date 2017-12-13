Shots fired at Penn State satellite campus, coroner at scene

Democrat Doug Jones has won a stunning victory in Alabama's Senate election, beating back history, an embattled Republican opponent and President Donald TrumpMore
Democrats attack Trump for making innuendo-laden attack on Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand by suggesting she "would do anything" to get campaign donations.More
President Donald Trump is pushing back against sexual misconduct allegations, saying he's the target of "false accusations and fabricated stories."More
The only sign of the explosion in a New York subway station is an increased police presence thereMore
President Donald Trump has signed into law a sweeping defense policy bill that authorizes a $700 billion budget for the military, including additional spending on missile defense programs to respond to the growing nuclear weapons threat from North KoreaMore
President Donald Trump is lacing into Democratic Sen. Kirsten GillibrandMore
Donald Trump sailed past a raft of allegations of sexual misconduct in last year's presidential election, but the national spotlight has now turned back to himMore
