Shots fired at Penn State satellite campus, coroner at scene

By Associated Press
MONACA, Pa. (AP) — Officials say shots have been fired near a dining hall at a Penn State satellite campus in western Pennsylvania and a coroner is at the scene, but officials added there “was no threat at this time.”

Penn State Beaver issued an alert just before 4 p.m. Wednesday that shots were fired, adding that the situation is contained. It asks students and faculty to avoid the Student Union building and food services area.

Center Township police say a coroner is at the scene, but couldn’t give details about any deaths.

The campus will be closed until further notice.

No other details were immediately available.

