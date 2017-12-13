Shots fired at Penn State satellite campus, coroner at scene

Donald Trump sailed past a raft of allegations of sexual misconduct in last year's presidential election, but the national spotlight has now turned back to him

President Donald Trump has signed into law a sweeping defense policy bill that authorizes a $700 billion budget for the military, including additional spending on missile defense programs to respond to the growing nuclear weapons threat from North Korea

After bitter campaign, Alabama Senate race is in the hands of voters

After bitter campaign, Alabama Senate race goes to voters

After bitter campaign, Alabama Senate race is in the hands of voters

After bitter campaign, Alabama Senate race goes to voters

The only sign of the explosion in a New York subway station is an increased police presence there

New York commuters return to bombing site, shrug off attack

President Donald Trump is pushing back against sexual misconduct allegations, saying he's the target of "false accusations and fabricated stories."

Trump says senator 'would do anything' for cash

President Donald Trump is pushing back against sexual misconduct allegations, saying he's the target of "false accusations and fabricated stories."

Trump says senator 'would do anything' for cash

Democrats attack Trump for making innuendo-laden attack on Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand by suggesting she "would do anything" to get campaign donations.

Trump says female senator 'would do anything' for money

Democrat Doug Jones has won a stunning victory in Alabama's Senate election, beating back history, an embattled Republican opponent and President Donald Trump

New studies find global warming's fingerprints were all over the record rainfall from Hurricane Harvey this year.

A new report card shows permafrost in the Arctic is thawing faster than ever before.

Young, minority residents who have long felt excluded from the benefits of Atlantic City's casinos are being trained as construction workers for the gambling town's newest resort.

Republican higher education bill that eliminates key student loan subsidies and boosts for-profit colleges passes first major hurdle in House.

A civil rights activist is suing Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, claiming she defamed him while discussing a lawsuit against the Black Lives Matter movement that was later dismissed.

Officials say shots have been fired near a dining hall at a Penn State satellite campus in western Pennsylvania.

Democrat Doug Jones has won a stunning victory in Alabama's Senate election, beating back history, an embattled Republican opponent and President Donald Trump.

GOP's not all that sad; party grapples with Alabama fallout

Walmart is providing workers with an app that will help them budget their money and get paid earlier.

Walmart gives workers a way to get paid earlier

A Bangladeshi immigrant is expected to appear before a federal magistrate to face terrorism charges accusing him of setting off an explosive strapped to his body in a New York City transportation hub.

NASA study says loss of water from rocks during drought caused California's Sierra Nevada to rise nearly an inch in height from October 2011 to October 2015.

Study: Loss of water in drought caused Sierra Nevada to rise

MONACA, Pa. (AP) — Officials say shots have been fired near a dining hall at a Penn State satellite campus in western Pennsylvania and a coroner is at the scene, but officials added there “was no threat at this time.”

Penn State Beaver issued an alert just before 4 p.m. Wednesday that shots were fired, adding that the situation is contained. It asks students and faculty to avoid the Student Union building and food services area.

Center Township police say a coroner is at the scene, but couldn’t give details about any deaths.

The campus will be closed until further notice.

No other details were immediately available.

