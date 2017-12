The Polk County Sheriff's Office is hoping you can help deputies find a woman wanted for theft.

The Sheriff's Office says Angela Green is wanted for theft over $10,000.

Green is known to stay in Polk and McMinn Counties.

If you know where to find Green or have any information about this case, please call the Sheriff's Office at 423-338-4540 or send a message through Facebook to remain anonymous.

