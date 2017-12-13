Tips alert Dekalb Co. deputies to stolen vehicles - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tips alert Dekalb Co. deputies to stolen vehicles

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office was able to recover two stolen vehicles thanks to tips they received from the public.

Deputies were alerted to a possible stolen U-Haul truck that was hidden behind a trailer on County Road 97.  When they ran the tag, it came back stolen from Rainsville.  

Deputies received another tip about a vehicle that was hidden behind a house between Rainsville and Sylvania. The deputies and investigators found that it had been stolen two years ago. 

Both vehicles have been returned to their owners.

“Thanks to the citizen calling in these tips we were able to recover these two stolen vehicles," Sheriff Harris said.  "We are always following up on tips that come into the Office even if they are years old. Thanks to the Deputies and Investigators they did a great job following up on these cases.”  

Both cases are still under investigation. If you have any information, please call the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office at 256-845-3801.

