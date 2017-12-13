Watson gets motions hearing at Cleveland City Hall

Bradley County Sheriff Eric Watson Photo by John Rawlston /Times Free Press. CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) -
Bradley County Sheriff Eric Watson had a motions hearing Wednesday at Cleveland City Hall where a judge was asked to dismiss fraud charges against the sheriff.
The change of venue was due to the fire at the Bradley County Courthouse in September.
Watson’s attorney James Logan says the judge will take it under advisement and should rule in the next 2-3 days.
Logan said the docket was so large that they moved it to the city council meeting room.