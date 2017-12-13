UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at Athens City Middle School

UPDATE: The lockdown has been lifted.

No weapons were found at the school.

On Facebook, the principal announced that things were back to normal.

UPDATE: As of 1:50pm, students are no longer in lock-down. After thoroughly investigating the situation, we did not find a weapon. All students are safe and now in regular classes. Thank you for your support. - Mike Simmons

PREVIOUS STORY: Athens City Middle School is on lockdown after two bullets were found in the school hallway.

The school system posted a statement about the investigation from the school's principal, Mike Simmons, on Facebook:

"The following message was sent to all Athens Middle School families by SchoolCast:

SCHOOLCAST(1/2): Parents: We are currently investigating 2 bullets found in our hallway. We have called the police to be present & students are in Lock-Down to remain safe while we investigate. We will update you as needed - Mike Simmons"

Channel 3 has a crew at the school.

Athens Middle School still on lockdown. Superintendent will make a statement to media soon. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/LDP6sZZQdn — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) December 13, 2017

Everyone at the school and lockers are being searched.

Athens Middle still on lockdown. School officials are searching every person and all lockers. @WRCB — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) December 13, 2017

We will keep you updated on this developing story.