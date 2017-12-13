UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at Athens City Middle School

ATHENS, TN (WRCB) -
UPDATE: The lockdown has been lifted.
No weapons were found at the school.
On Facebook, the principal announced that things were back to normal.
UPDATE: As of 1:50pm, students are no longer in lock-down. After thoroughly investigating the situation, we did not find a weapon. All students are safe and now in regular classes. Thank you for your support. - Mike Simmons
PREVIOUS STORY: Athens City Middle School is on lockdown after two bullets were found in the school hallway.
The school system posted a statement about the investigation from the school's principal, Mike Simmons, on Facebook:
"The following message was sent to all Athens Middle School families by SchoolCast:
SCHOOLCAST(1/2): Parents: We are currently investigating 2 bullets found in our hallway. We have called the police to be present & students are in Lock-Down to remain safe while we investigate. We will update you as needed - Mike Simmons"
Channel 3 has a crew at the school.
Everyone at the school and lockers are being searched.
We will keep you updated on this developing story.