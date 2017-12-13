UPDATE: School bus crashes with truck

UPDATE: A truck collided with a Hamilton County school bus Wednesday morning on East Brainerd Road.

The crash happened about 9:00am as the bus was picking up students near Mackey Branch Road.

The students were on their way to East Brainerd Elementary before the crash.

The bus, #433, was damaged in the crash. Students were checked for injuries and taken off the bus before they boarded a new bus to go to school.

Tim Hensley, spokesman for Hamilton County Schools, says the bus was stopped and loading students for East Brainerd Elementary School when the truck ran into the back of the bus.

No serious injuries were reported.