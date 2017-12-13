A cold morning, warming this afternoon

It will be a cold morning with temperatures 15 degrees colder under a clear sky and with light south winds under 5 mph. There will be a slight breeze this afternoon with plenty of sun. Winds will likely gust from 18-20 mph late afternoon and early evening. It looks cool this afternoon with temperatures in the upper 40s.

TONIGHT: Skies look clear this evening. Temperatures overnight will be a tad better near 30-32 overnight.

THURSDAY: It looks dry Thursday with a mix of clouds and sun.

The end of the week and into the first part of the weekend looks dry. Sunday through Monday of next week will bring rain showers. It looks too mild for winter precipitation at this time. In the meantime download the WRCB Weather App and like us on Facebook for additional weather updates.

WEDNESDAY