County schools ask for your input on education

The Hamilton County School System is asking for your input on how to move education forward.

A group of business leaders, parents, and educators have developed a short community survey to provide them with the thoughts and opinions of Hamilton County and Chattanooga citizens regarding the schools that serve the community. Hamilton County Department of Education Superintendent, Dr. Bryan Johnson, commissioned the team this fall. Information provided by parents, students, teachers, principals, central office staff, and the community will be vital in providing opportunities essential for the successful future of Hamilton County's children.



The survey is very short. School officials say your responses will help the group to develop plans to provide the best possible schools.

There is also a Spanish version of the survey available to help all community members participate. System personnel working in the Latino community have also produced a letter for parents to encourage involvement in the process by all communities in Hamilton County.

Survey Links:

English: bit.ly/transitionteamsurvey

Spanish: bit.ly/transitionteamsurveyspanish

The survey should take around 10-15 minutes to complete. The survey will close at 5pm EST on December 19th, 2017.