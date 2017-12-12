RECALL ALERT: 23,000 Dream On Me crib & toddler mattresses

Dream On Me is recalling 23,400 crib and toddler bed mattresses due to the failure to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses. The items pose a fire hazard.

You can contact Dream On Me toll-free at 877-201-4317 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.dreamonme.com and click on “Customer Care” for more information.

This recall involves Dream On Me spring and foam mattresses for cribs and toddler beds. The recalled mattresses were sold in a variety of colors and prints. The model number and date of manufacture are printed on a tag on the top center of the mattress.

Mattress Color/Print Model Date of Manufacture Range Évolur Sleep Ultra Crib and Toddler Bed Mattress white 849 between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016 Évolur Sleep Deluxe Crib and Toddler Bed Mattress white 850 between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016. Sweet Dreams 6” 88 Coil Spring Crib and Toddler Bed Mattress in Blue white with blue clouds 87 between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016 88 Coil Inner Spring Standard Crib & Toddler Mattress white 88 between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016 Visco Pedic Innerspring Standard Mattress in Blue star blue star 150V_1 between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016 Convoluted Orthopedic Inner Spring Standard Crib & Toddler Mattress white print 150C between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016 Firm Foam Crib and Toddler bed mattress white print 6E6WL between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016 5" Foam Crib & Toddler Bed Quilted Standard Mattress quilted bear print 5B5 between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016. 5” Round Foam Crib Mattress white 42R between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016. 5" Thick Round Crib Mattress white 40R1 between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mattresses and contact Dream On Me to receive a free mattress cover to bring the mattress into compliance with the federal flammability standard. No injuries or incidents have been reported.

They were sold at Amazon.com, Kohls.com, ToyRUs.com, Walmart.com and Wayfair.com from January 2016 through December 2016 for between $40 and $90. The mattresses were manufactured by Dream On Me, of Piscataway, N.J.