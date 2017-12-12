RECALL ALERT: 23,000 Dream On Me crib & toddler mattresses

Dream On Me is recalling 23,400 crib and toddler bed mattresses due to the failure to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses. The items pose a fire hazard.
You can contact Dream On Me toll-free at 877-201-4317 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.dreamonme.com and click on “Customer Care” for more information.
This recall involves Dream On Me spring and foam mattresses for cribs and toddler beds. The recalled mattresses were sold in a variety of colors and prints. The model number and date of manufacture are printed on a tag on the top center of the mattress.
|
Mattress
|
Color/Print
|
Model
|
Date of Manufacture Range
|
Évolur Sleep Ultra Crib and Toddler Bed Mattress
|
white
|
849
|
between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016
|
Évolur Sleep Deluxe Crib and Toddler Bed Mattress
|
white
|
850
|
between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016.
|
Sweet Dreams 6” 88 Coil Spring Crib and Toddler Bed Mattress in Blue
|
white with blue clouds
|
87
|
between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016
|
88 Coil Inner Spring Standard Crib & Toddler Mattress
|
white
|
88
|
between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016
|
Visco Pedic Innerspring Standard Mattress in Blue star
|
blue star
|
150V_1
|
between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016
|
Convoluted Orthopedic Inner Spring Standard Crib & Toddler Mattress
|
white print
|
150C
|
between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016
|
Firm Foam Crib and Toddler bed mattress
|
white print
|
6E6WL
|
between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016
|
5" Foam Crib & Toddler Bed Quilted Standard Mattress
|
quilted bear print
|
5B5
|
between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016.
|
5” Round Foam Crib Mattress
|
white
|
42R
|
between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016.
|
5" Thick Round Crib Mattress
|
white
|
40R1
|
between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mattresses and contact Dream On Me to receive a free mattress cover to bring the mattress into compliance with the federal flammability standard. No injuries or incidents have been reported.
They were sold at Amazon.com, Kohls.com, ToyRUs.com, Walmart.com and Wayfair.com from January 2016 through December 2016 for between $40 and $90. The mattresses were manufactured by Dream On Me, of Piscataway, N.J.