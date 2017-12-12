Bassmaster Elite Series Field Set For 2018

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A star-studded field of 111 professional bass anglers — including a mix of rookies, legends and veterans from other tournament circuits — will make up the 2018 Bassmaster Elite Series field when competition gets underway on Lake Martin, Alabama, in February.



The lineup includes 99 anglers who competed in the Elite Series this year. They will be joined by 11 first-time Elite qualifiers and one Elite veteran, Rick Morris of Lake Gaston, Va., who is returning to the prestigious pro circuit after a three-year hiatus.



“The Elite field is getting stronger every year,” noted B.A.S.S. Tournament Director Trip Weldon. “Some of the anglers who achieved Elite status in the last few years — including Bassmaster Classic champion Jordan Lee — are already proving they belong in the top tier of this sport. I expect some of the pros qualifying from the Bassmaster Opens will become forces to be reckoned with right away, too.”



Weldon said that only three of the 15 qualifiers from the Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Opens declined invitations to compete in the Elite Series.



Among those climbing in from the Opens is Hunter Shryock, brother of veteran Elite pro Fletcher Shryock, and at least two standouts from the FLW Tour. Shin Fukae and Wesley Strader have each won about $1.5 million in long careers with FLW. Because of their previous winnings, Fukae and Strader will not be eligible for Bassmaster Rookie of the Year honors next year.



Heading the list of anglers requalifying for the 11-event circuit are Brandon Palaniuk of Hayden, Idaho, the reigning Toyota Bassmaster Angler of the Year, and seven-time AOY winner Kevin VanDam of Kalamazoo, Mich.



Also returning are 17 former Classic winners, including Lee. Three of those, Rick Clunn of Ava, Mo.; David Fritts of Lexington, N.C.; and Paul Elias of Laurel, Miss., narrowly missed requalifying this year but were given special “Legends” exemptions available to past Classic champions and AOY winners.



Requalifying through the Elites is based on Angler of the Year points earned the previous season. Newcomers also get a one-year grace period that guarantees them a second season. Should Opens anglers or others decline invitations, those spots are filled from a list based on average rankings in Angler of the Year points over the anglers’ careers.



Another nine Elite Series anglers failed to requalify this year and will have to climb back in through the Bassmaster Opens, said Weldon, who noted that they were offered priority entry into the 2018 Opens.



After the kickoff Elite tournament in February, the anglers will break for the GEICO Bassmaster Classic presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods on Lake Hartwell, South Carolina, March 16-18. Eight more regular-season Elites will be held between April and August. As in 2017, the Elite postseason will include the $1 million Toyota Bassmaster Angler of the Year Championship (to be held next year on Lake Chatuge, Georgia, Sept. 20-23) and the wildly popular, live-streamed Bassmaster Classic Bracket Fish-Off (Oct. 23-26 on Carters Lake, Georgia).



2018 Bassmaster Elite Series Field

Name Hometown/State Qualification Route Rookie/Newcomer/Elite veteran Casey Ashley Donalds, S.C. Elite Series Adrian Avena Vineland, N.J. Elite Series Drew Benton Panama City, Fla. Elite Series Josh Bertrand San Tan Valley, Ariz. Elite Series Tommy Biffle Wagoner, Okla. Elite Series Stetson Blaylock Benton, Ark. Elite Series Stephen Browning Hot Springs, Ark. Elite Series Brandon Card Knoxville, Tenn. Elite Series Tyler Carriere Youngsville, La. Elite Series Brent Chapman Lake Quivira, Kan. Elite Series Hank Cherry Jr. Lincolnton, N.C. Elite Series Jason Christie Park Hill, Okla. Elite Series Luke Clausen Otis Orchards, Wash. Elite Series Rick Clunn Ava, Mo. Legend Keith Combs Huntington, Texas Elite Series Dustin Connell Clanton, Ala. Elite Series Brandon Coulter Knoxville, Tenn. Elite Series John Crews Jr. Salem, Va. Elite Series Cliff Crochet Pierre Part, La. Elite Series Mark Daniels Jr. Tuskegee, Ala. Elite Series Mark Davis Mount Ida, Ark. Elite Series Ott DeFoe Knoxville, Tenn. Elite Series Boyd Duckett Guntersville, Ala. Elite Series Brent Ehrler Redlands, Calif. Elite Series James Elam Tulsa, Okla. Elite Series Paul Elias Laurel, Miss. Legend Edwin Evers Talala, Okla. Elite Series Todd Faircloth Jasper, Texas Elite Series Seth Feider Bloomington, Minn. Elite Series Micah Frazier Newnan, Ga. Elite Series David Fritts Lexington, N.C. Legend Shin Fukae Palestine, Texas Southern Opens Newcomer Shaw Grigsby Jr. Gainesville, Fla. Elite Series Chris Groh Spring Grove, Ill. Northern Opens Rookie Greg Hackney Gonzales, La. Elite Series Skylar Hamilton Dandridge, Tenn. Elite Series Ray Hanselman Jr. Del Rio, Texas Central Opens Rookie Jamie Hartman Newport, N.Y. Elite Series Roy Hawk Lake Havasu, Ariz. Central Opens Rookie Matt Herren Ashville, Ala. Elite Series Brett Hite Phoenix, Ariz. Elite Series Timmy Horton Muscle Shoals, Ala. Elite Series Randy Howell Guntersville, Ala. Elite Series Michael Iaconelli Pittsgrove, N.J. Elite Series Kelley Jaye Dadeville, Ala. Elite Series Alton Jones Jr. Lorena, Texas Elite Series Alton Jones Lorena, Texas Elite Series Kelly Jordon Flint, Texas Elite Series Steve Kennedy Auburn, Ala. Elite Series Gary Klein Mingus, Texas Elite Series Jeff Kriet Ardmore, Okla. Elite Series Chris Lane Guntersville, Ala. Elite Series Bobby Lane Lakeland, Fla. Elite Series Russ Lane Prattville, Ala. Elite Series Robbie Latuso Gonzales, La. Elite Series Jordan Lee Guntersville, Ala. Elite Series Matt Lee Guntersville, Ala. Elite Series Dave Lefebre Erie, Pa. Elite Series Brandon Lester Fayetteville, Tenn. Elite Series Jared Lintner Arroyo Grande, Calif. Elite Series Bill Lowen Brookeville, Ind. Elite Series Justin Lucas Guntersville, Ala. Elite Series Aaron Martens Leeds, Ala. Elite Series Mike McClelland Bella Vista, Ark. Elite Series Mark Menendez Paducah, Ky. Elite Series Ish Monroe Hughson, Calif. Elite Series Andy Montgomery Blacksburg, S.C. Elite Series Kyle Monti Okeechobee, Fla. Southern Opens Rookie Rick Morris Lake Gaston, Va. Southern Opens Elite veteran Brock Mosley Collinsville, Miss. Elite Series Paul Mueller Naugatuck, Conn. Elite Series David Mullins Mt. Carmel, Tenn. Elite Series John Murray Spring City, Tenn. Elite Series Darrell Ocamica New Plymouth, Idaho Elite Series Takahiro Omori Emory, Texas Elite Series Cliff Pace Petal, Miss. Elite Series Brandon Palaniuk Hayden, Idaho Elite Series Chad Pipkens Lansing, Mich. Northern Opens Elite veteran Clifford Pirch Payson, Ariz. Elite Series Keith Poche Pike Road, Ala. Elite Series Jacob Powroznik N. Prince George, Va. Elite Series Cliff Prince Palatka, Fla. Elite Series Skeet Reese Auburn, Calif. Elite Series Marty Robinson Lyman, S.C. Elite Series Dean Rojas Lake Havasu City, Ariz. Elite Series Scott Rook Little Rock, Ark. Elite Series Fred Roumbanis Russellville, Ark. Elite Series Bradley Roy Lancaster, Ky. Elite Series Bernie Schultz Gainesville, Fla. Elite Series Terry Scroggins San Mateo, Fla. Elite Series Morizo Shimizu Osaka, Japan Elite Series Fletcher Shryock Dennison, Ohio Elite Series Hunter Shryock Newcomerstown, Ohio Southern Opens Rookie Brian Snowden Reeds Spring, Mo. Elite Series Gerald Spohrer Gonzales, La. Elite Series Wesley Strader Spring City, Tenn. Northern Opens Newcomer Randy Sullivan Breckenridge, Texas Central Opens Rookie Caleb Sumrall New Iberia, La. B.A.S.S. Nation Rookie Gerald Swindle Guntersville, Ala. Elite Series Jesse Tacoronte Orlando, Fla. Elite Series Randall Tharp Port St. Joe, Fla. Elite Series Jonathon VanDam Kalamazoo, Mich. Elite Series Kevin VanDam Kalamazoo, Mich. Elite Series Greg Vinson Wetumpka, Ala. Elite Series David Walker Sevierville, Tenn. Elite Series Bill Weidler Helena, Ala. Southern Opens Rookie Jacob Wheeler Harrison, Tenn. Elite Series Jake Whitaker Fairview, N.C. Northern Opens Rookie Jesse Wiggins Cullman, Ala. Elite Series Jason Williamson Wagener, S.C. Elite Series Chris Zaldain Laughlin, Nev. Elite Series