Chattanooga police searching for MLK neighborhood rape suspect

Photos of suspect provided by the Chattanooga Police Department.

Chattanooga police are looking for a man who they say attempted to rape a woman on Tuesday in the MLK Neighborhood.

Police say the suspect followed the victim into her home and attacked her.

Police say he attempted to rape her and then ran from the scene.

The suspect is described as a white male with short blonde hair. He was wearing khaki pants and a navy blue tank top.

If you know who the suspect is or have any information about this case, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.

