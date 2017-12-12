TBI investigation leave two suspects charged with selling, delivering fentanyl

Mugshot of Steven Adkins provided by the TBI.

Mug of Carol Smith provided by the TBI.

A TBI investigation ended with the arrest of two Tracy City residents who are accused of selling drugs in Marion County.

The TBI says 46-year-old Carol Dianne Smith and 27-year-old Steven James Adkins are each charged with two counts of Sale/ Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.

Smith and Adkins are accused of selling and delivering oxycodone and fentanyl.

The TBI says agents bought fentanyl that was pressed into pill-form and disguised as oxycodone.

The Grand Jury indicted the suspects on December 4.

Smith was arrested on December 7, and booked into the Marion County Jail.

Adkins was arrested on Tuesday in Grundy County.

