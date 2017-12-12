Death certificate says Charles Manson died of heart failure

The Los Angeles subway system is expanding, and so too are the number of prehistoric fossils being recovered as crews dig beneath the city

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he has ordered extra security at mass transit hubs in his state following the pipe bomb explosion in a passageway near Times Square

A federal judge is warning President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman that he shouldn't be trying his case in the press and that includes opinion essays published in other countries

Officials: Suspect in New York City subway bombing near Times Square came to U.S. seven years ago

The Latest: Official: Bombing suspect came to US 7 years ago

The suspect in a pipe bomb explosion in New York City's subway system at one point had a license to drive livery cars and for-hire vehicles

A federal appeals court is weighing in on an unusual lawsuit by a group of young people who say the Trump administration is violating their constitutional rights by failing to address climate change

An internationally watched Senate election is down to voters in Alabama who will choose between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones

Donald Trump sailed past a raft of allegations of sexual misconduct in last year's presidential election, but the national spotlight has now turned back to him

Administration asserts GOP-backed tax overhaul will deliver a swift adrenaline shot to the economy that will send hundreds of billions pouring into federal tax coffers.

A judge has ordered Dennis Hastert not have contact with anyone under 18 unless another adult is present who is aware of revelations that the former House speaker abused high school students decades ago.

The decision to allow white nationalist Richard Spencer to speak at the University of Cincinnati is generating strong reactions from the school community.

An Alaska lawmaker accused by several women of inappropriate behavior has bucked his party's leadership and refused to quit. State Rep. Dean Westlake announced late Tuesday in a statement that he will not resign from office.

Things to know about Doug Jones, a Democrat who won a special election against Republican Roy Moore to become Alabama's next U.S. senator.

Things to know about Alabama's new US senator, Doug Jones

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton is ready to name his pick to replace Sen. Al Franken.

Firefighters are finally eking out progress on the titanic task of cutting fire lines around one of the biggest blazes in the history of California.

A Bangladeshi immigrant is expected to appear before a federal magistrate to face terrorism charges accusing him of setting off an explosive strapped to his body in a New York City transportation hub.

An internationally watched Senate election is down to voters in Alabama who will choose between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones.

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Cult leader Charles Manson died of cardiac arrest accompanied by respiratory failure, triggered by colon cancer that had spread to other areas of his body, according to his death certificate.

He died Nov. 19 at Bakersfield's Mercy Hospital, near where the 83-year-old had been serving a life sentence for orchestrating the 1969 killings of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and eight other people.

The Kern County death certificate, issued Monday and first obtained by TMZ.com, says Manson died minutes after his heart stopped, but he had been suffering respiratory failure for days. It says his cancer developed months ago.

His death set off competing claims for his remains and possessions. A hearing based on a claim by a man who says he's Manson's grandson is set for Jan. 8 in Los Angeles, while a purported will filed by a Manson associate has been preliminarily rejected by Kern County on technical grounds.

"It's not unusual to have multiple filings, particularly for famous or infamous people. Someone's going to have to sort it out sooner or later," attorney Alan Davis said Tuesday.

He filed the Los Angeles County Superior Court paperwork on behalf of grandson Jason Freeman, who is nominating attorney Dale Kiken to administer Manson's estate.

Kiken previously provided The Associated Press with documents showing Freeman is Manson's grandson, but Davis said he and Kiken are searching for other and closer next of kin. As administrator, Kiken would represent Manson's estate and not any one individual.

"People do come out of the woodwork," Davis said. So far they said no other relative has asked to be appointed as the estate's representative.

The Kern County sheriff-coroner's office is also still trying to determine Manson's next of kin, with no estimated time for a decision, spokesman Sgt. Steve Wells said Tuesday.

Next month's court hearing could help, Davis said, because anyone objecting to Kiken being appointed administrator on behalf of Manson's grandson could object then.

They say Manson left no will, despite the two-page document filed last month by Michael Channels, who exchanged letters and visited the killer in prison. The will, dated Valentine's Day 2002, purportedly leaves everything to Channels.

Kern County rejected Channels' filing on two technical grounds, including that he didn't provide a Manson death certificate that wasn't available at the time. But it also said Manson's official last address wasn't in Kern County, even though he died there.

Davis said Manson's last address before he went to prison was in Los Angeles County, so the probate fight should be decided there. Kiken has said there might be a third claim by Los Angeles musician Matthew Roberts, who has described himself as Manson's son. Roberts has not returned repeated telephone messages, and Channels could not be reached despite repeated telephone calls.

Manson was said to have music, artwork, writings and at least two guitars when he died. Independent probate attorneys said his estate's real value could be in controlling the use of his image and the power to authorize any biographies or documentaries.

Kiken said an appraiser would have to determine the value.

"I think a lot of the items he has may have a value far beyond their intrinsic value just because of his notoriety," he said.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.