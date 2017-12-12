Death certificate says Charles Manson died of heart failure

Donald Trump sailed past a raft of allegations of sexual misconduct in last year's presidential election, but the national spotlight has now turned back to himMore
An internationally watched Senate election is down to voters in Alabama who will choose between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug JonesMore
Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones make their final pushes ahead of Tuesday's special Senate election in AlabamaMore
A federal appeals court is weighing in on an unusual lawsuit by a group of young people who say the Trump administration is violating their constitutional rights by failing to address climate changeMore
The suspect in a pipe bomb explosion in New York City's subway system at one point had a license to drive livery cars and for-hire vehiclesMore
Officials: Suspect in New York City subway bombing near Times Square came to U.S. seven years agoMore
A federal judge is warning President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman that he shouldn't be trying his case in the press and that includes opinion essays published in other countriesMore
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he has ordered extra security at mass transit hubs in his state following the pipe bomb explosion in a passageway near Times SquareMore
The Los Angeles subway system is expanding, and so too are the number of prehistoric fossils being recovered as crews dig beneath the cityMore
