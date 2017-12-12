What the Tech? App of the Year: Calm

Are you feeling stressed over the holidays?

Maybe it's all those parties, shopping, baking, and decorating.

Or maybe it's the Christmas blues.

You may find it difficult to wind down and de-stress.

Apple's App of the Year may help relieve some of that pressure.

"Calm" is a meditation app that millions of people are using every day.

It claims to help bring clarity, joy and peace to daily life by guiding the user through a few minutes of meditation whether that's 3 minutes, 5, 10 or 25; whatever fits your busy schedule.

I tried the '7 days of calming anxiety' program which sounds like something to help relieving some of the pressure of the holidays.

It doesn't promise to end anxiety but how to "ride the waves of anxiety."

A voice guides me through a 12 minute program as relaxing sounds of waves plays quietly.

The voice asks me to breathe, find a comfortable position and close my eyes. The voice continues to walk me through letting the stress go and focus on calm.

The app suggests mediation isn't a one-time thing and for maximum benefits people should meditate every day for 10 consecutive days.

You can also choose to allow the app to send a reminder at a certain time of day.

Unlike many other meditation apps "Calm" doesn't speak a lot of mystical words about the universe but encourages you to breathe and relax.

That's a big deal for many people.

The "Calm" app also has an option for bedtime stories to help users fall asleep.

"Calm" is a free app but many of the advanced programs are available only through a subscription which is priced at $12.99 monthly, $60 a year or a lifetime subscription of $300 which is paid at one time.

There is a "Calm" app for iPhones, iPads and Android devices which you can find in the Google Play Store.

Click here to learn more about the "Calm" app.