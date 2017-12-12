Keaton Jones visits UT; mom faces criticism for Confederate flag photos

Keaton Jones had the opportunity to visit the University of Tennessee today.
READ MORE | Vol football players pledge to meet bullied Knoxville-area boy after video of him goes viral
Keaton had the opportunity to meet players and Atletic Director Phil Fulmer.
Keaton https://t.co/SmkWaiU9Jz— Tyler Byrd (@D1fuzzymuffin17) December 12, 2017
Keaton https://t.co/SmkWaiU9Jz
Vols' Wide Reciever Tyler Byrd posted a video of the meeting on Twitter.
READ MORE | UPDATE: Union Co. Board of Education Director of Schools releases statement about Keaton Jones' viral video
Within the last 24 hours, pictures of Jones' mom with a Confederate flag have sparked heated conversations on social media.
This is a developing story.
WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files