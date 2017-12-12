Keaton Jones visits UT; mom faces criticism for Confederate flag - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Keaton Jones visits UT; mom faces criticism for Confederate flag photos

Posted: Updated:
By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Connect
Keaton Jones Keaton Jones
KNOXVILLE, TN (WRCB) -

Keaton Jones had the opportunity to visit the University of Tennessee today.

READ MORE | Vol football players pledge to meet bullied Knoxville-area boy after video of him goes viral

Keaton had the opportunity to meet players and Atletic Director Phil Fulmer.

Vols' Wide Reciever Tyler Byrd posted a video of the meeting on Twitter.

READ MORE | UPDATE: Union Co. Board of Education Director of Schools releases statement about Keaton Jones' viral video

Within the last 24 hours, pictures of Jones' mom with a Confederate flag have sparked heated conversations on social media. 

This is a developing story.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.