Children's Hospital at Erlanger to receive Brave Gowns

Patients at Children's Hospital at Erlanger will soon be wearing new gowns.

Emily's Power for a Cure, a Chattanooga organization that raises funds to help find a cure for Neuroblastoma and support local families with children fighting the disease, is donating 600 Brave Gowns to the hospital.

A statement from an Erlanger spokesman said, "thanks to the collaboration with Emily’s Power for a Cure, Children’s Hospital at Erlanger is the first children’s hospital in the country to make the gowns standard issue for inpatient use."

The gowns are different than standard hospital attire.

"Unlike traditional hospital gowns, which tie in the back and can gape open, Brave Gowns tie on the side and provide full coverage," a hospital spokesperson said. "Snaps along the arms allow patients to change gowns at their convenience, without needing a nurse to disconnect their IV lines, etc. As a result, the kids have less exposure to germs and a little more control over their situation."

The new gowns will give children the opportunity to dress like superheroes, princesses, sports players and more.

For more information, or if you would like to donate additional gowns, please visit Threads on Signal Mountain or call them at 423-886-4004.