Pressed for time this holiday season? Here are some quick ideas for anyone on your list

'Twas the night before Christmas, and you still haven't finished shopping. Don't fret, there are still plenty of great gifts available. The key is ease and speed. Here are a few great last-minute finds that could work for anyone on your list.

Send tunes with the click of a button

Spotify knows how to make listeners want to go premium. The option eliminates ads while adding the option to listen offline, play any track and skip an unlimited number of songs. But not everyone wants to pay the price. Spotify sells gift cards for one, three, six and 12 months of premium service. Choose the amount you want and send it directly to someone's email inbox.

Price: $9.99 and up

Buy now: Spotify gift card

Sparkle in style

Jewelry doesn't have to be tough to choose. Retailers have made it easier to pick a style and go. Kay, Jared and Zales all have new collections called "Interwoven" that are geared toward millennials who may not be married but are sharing life's moments together.

Price: $599.99

Buy now: Necklace

Flower power

Viktor & Rolf's Flowerbomb won an Allure readers' choice award this year, two years after receiving the magazine's best of beauty recognition. The fragrance boasts an "exquisite floral explosion." This gift set includes an eau de parfum, body lotion and shower gel all in the signature scent.

Price: $120

Buy now: Fragrance gift set

Fast track to shedding those extra holiday pounds

ClassPass offers membership to fitness classes in cities across the country. Buying a package gives people flexibility. They receive access to a variety of classes instead of being tied down to the same one week after week. ClassPass sells gift cards, so pick how much you want to spend and help someone make good on a New Year's resolution.

Price: $50 and up

Buy now: ClassPass

Become a barista

A French press is a quick way to upgrade someone's coffee experience. Plus, they're easy to use: simply fill the bottom with grounds, add hot water, let the mixture stand for a few minutes and press the insert down to prevent the leftovers from spilling when you pour.

Price: $40

Buy now: French press

Treat your pup without lifting a finger

Reduce the separation anxiety between you and your pup with the Furbo Dog Camera. You can toss treats to your dog using the app; just remember to fill the machine before you leave. Watch your pooch on the live stream or receive notifications when there's barking.

Even better, the machine knows when your pup is looking at the camera so it'll automatically take selfies and send them to you.

Price: $169

Buy now: Furbo Dog Camera

A foolproof reading gift

An e-reader is an ideal gift for someone who enjoys reading, especially when you're not sure what they like or which books they've already read. Kindles are available with a variety of features and prices so you can shop within your budget.

Amazon offers one-day shipping if you're in a hurry. If that's still too long to wait, they're also available at Whole Foods, among other brick-and-mortar retailers.

Price: $79.99 and up

Buy now: Kindle

Scents for every occasion

A cologne sampler is a great gift for a man who might like fragrance but hasn't found his favorite scent yet. This set includes 12 samples of some of Sephora's most popular fragrances, including Giorgio Armani's Acqua di Gio and Ralph Lauren Polo Blue. Plus, they come in a leather travel bag.

Price: $65

Buy now: Cologne sampler

A personal assistant

Ads for voice-activated devices are sprouting up on seemingly every medium. Don't let the mass marketing turn you off. They're straightforward enough that even the least techie person can figure out how to use one. That's what makes them attractive gifts for anyone on your list.

Amazon's Echo is a popular choice. The Echo Dot is the most affordable choice, but this holiday season you should splurge and buy the Echo. It has a higher audio quality and you can buy it in different patterns to make sure it matches your home.

Price: $79.99

Buy now: Echo

Never lose your keys again

It's the worst feeling. You're rushing to leave, but you can't find your keys. Next thing you know you're late. Tile Mate attaches to keys, a phone, anything you may frequently lose. Simply use your smartphone to call it. It even works when your phone is on silent.

Price: $24.99

Buy now: Tile mate one-pack or four-pack

The gift that keeps on giving (not the jelly of the month club)

Let someone else choose the gifts this year. Subscribe someone to Birchbox so they can receive samples of beauty products for three, six or 12 months. The service offers curated boxes for men and women.

Price: $30 and up

Buy now: Birchbox for women and men

Give a child the world

Globes help foster children's adventurous spirit from an early age. They can help show there's a far bigger world than the one they've seen. This one doubles as a star and constellation map in the dark, showing kids the universe is even larger than planet Earth.

Price: $34.99

Buy now: Illuminated globe

Spice up someone's egg nog

It seems there's salted caramel everything these days. The popular flavor has even extended to whisky. Crown Royal released a salted caramel flavor in September that will be available for a limited time.

The fact that it's a new product helps make it less obvious that you snagged it at a store on the drive over. Plus, it's a gift you can use right away. Here's a recipe for salted caramel egg nog.

Price: $24.99

Buy now: Crown Royal salted caramel

New year, new organization

Declutter with this charging dock. It helps compartmentalize electronic devices and cords so you can charge everything in one spot without spending your day untangling cords.

Price: $36.79

Buy now: Charging dock