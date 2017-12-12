Two Chattanooga lawyers named in TBA's 2018 Leadership Law Class

Two Chattanooga lawyers have been named as part of the Tennessee Bar Association's (TBA) 2018 Leadership Law Class.

Justin Faith of Gearhiser, Peters, Elliott & Cannon, PLLC and Drew Reynolds of Spears, Moore, Rebman & Williams, PC were both selected to go through a six-month leadership training program.

According to a TBA spokesperson,"Leadership Law is designed to equip Tennessee lawyers with the vision, knowledge and skills necessary to serve as leaders in their profession and local communities.

The lawyers will begin the program that focuses on topics like leadership in the legal profession and policymaking in state government in January.