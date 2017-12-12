Puckett's Gro. and Restaurant to host Christmas Eve meal for first responders

A Chattanooga restaurant will be hosting a special Christmas Eve dinner for first responders.

From 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, first responders and their families are invited to Puckett's Grocery and Restaurant to enjoy a holiday meal together.

The meal will feature a buffet of dishes including smoked ham and turkey, cornbread dressing, sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes, gravy and peach cobbler.

“Puckett’s Chattanooga is thankful for our first responders and the sacrifices they make daily to keep our community safe, ” Foster Yates, Puckett’s general manager, said. “We realize that these folks are not always able to enjoy the holiday season with their families due to work obligations, so we wanted to do something special for them this year.”

First responders who present proper IDs or badges will be able to eat for only $7 as opposed to the normal meal price of $13.99.