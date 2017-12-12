McCallie students release Christmas music video - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

McCallie students release Christmas music video

Posted: Updated:
By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Connect
Photo courtesy of McCallie's YouTube channel. Photo courtesy of McCallie's YouTube channel.

A group of McCallie School students and alumni have released a music video to celebrate the Christmas season.

Channel 3 spoke with a McCallie School spokesperson who told us that they chose to do this project to give back to the community during the holiday season.

The group has been working on the project since at least September.

The video was originally posted on the school's YouTube page with a caption that read, "In this season of anticipation, preparation and celebration, McCallie is honored to share the musical and artistic talents of our students and alumni. We hope this video brings light and joy to you in this holiday season! "

The artist in the video is McCallie School alumni Ben Mills.  He graduated in 2016.

The project was produced by Jason Cha, who graduated in 2010.

The current McCallie School students in the video include:

Lead Vocals:

  • Eli Ensor, class of 2019
  • Violin: Allen Liu, class of 2018
  • Piano: Ethan Farnam, class of 2020

Backup Vocals: 

  • Grant Smith, class of 2018
  • Jack Patton, class of 2020
  • Caleb Olumofin, class of 2021
  • Harrison Stuart, class of 2019

The video already has almost 5,000 views on YouTube.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.