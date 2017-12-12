McCallie students release Christmas music video

A group of McCallie School students and alumni have released a music video to celebrate the Christmas season.

Channel 3 spoke with a McCallie School spokesperson who told us that they chose to do this project to give back to the community during the holiday season.

The group has been working on the project since at least September.

The video was originally posted on the school's YouTube page with a caption that read, "In this season of anticipation, preparation and celebration, McCallie is honored to share the musical and artistic talents of our students and alumni. We hope this video brings light and joy to you in this holiday season! "

The artist in the video is McCallie School alumni Ben Mills. He graduated in 2016.

The project was produced by Jason Cha, who graduated in 2010.

The current McCallie School students in the video include:

Lead Vocals:

Eli Ensor, class of 2019

Violin: Allen Liu, class of 2018

Piano: Ethan Farnam, class of 2020

Backup Vocals:

Grant Smith, class of 2018

Jack Patton, class of 2020

Caleb Olumofin, class of 2021

Harrison Stuart, class of 2019

The video already has almost 5,000 views on YouTube.