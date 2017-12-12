Authorities seeking help finding missing Tennessee teens

Three Tennessee teens are missing, and authorities need your help finding them.

Nicholas Brazier, Katrina Blackburn and Kaylee Stephens have been missing since November 30th.

Several sightings of the teens have been reported. It is possible that they have been seen in Florida and Chattanooga.

The three are believed to be together possibly traveling in a tan 2000 four-door Toyota Corolla. The car has a Tennessee tag that is numbered 3G9-9H6.

Brazier, 15, is a 6-foot white male who weighs 120 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes.

Blackburn, 16, is a 5-foot-7-inch white female who weighs 115 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Stephens, 16, is a 5-foot-3-inch white female who weighs 140 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have seen these teens or know anything about their whereabouts, please call the Coffee County Sheriff's Department and ask for Investigator James Sherrill, Investigator Kelly Smith or Deputy Brandon Reed at 931-728-3591.