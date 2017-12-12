Tennessee Gov. Haslam names Hedrick as circuit judge - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tennessee Gov. Haslam names Hedrick as circuit judge

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
AP -

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has appointed Kyle Hedrick as circuit judge in Hamilton County.

Hedrick will replace Judge W. Neil Thomas III, who retired after two decades on the 11th Judicial District bench.

Hedrick has practiced alongside Glenna Ramer in the Ramer & Hedrick law firm since 2001. He has also served as an administrative hearing officer for the cities of East Ridge, Collegedale, Red Bank and Chattanooga.

Hedrick earned his law degree from the University of Tennessee in 1987 and his bachelor's from Lipscomb in 1984. The father of three served as youth minister at Mountain Creek Church of Christ from 2007 to 2013.

Hedrick has also pulled a petition to run for a full eight-year term in August.

