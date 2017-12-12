Colder and breezy Tuesday, minor winter precipitation

A strong surface cold front has arrived this morning. Temperatures will be in the low 40s for the morning commute with afternoon temperatures 10 degrees colder staying in the middle 40s. A northwest breeze picks up today by 11AM-12PM where winds will start gusting to 20-25 mph. A Wind Advisory is valid 7AM through 10PM tonight for Gilmer and Fannin in north Georgia due to sustained winds of 15-25 mph gusting to 35 mph at times.

Minor winter precipitation is expected from 7AM through 1PM today for only parts of the Tennessee Valley. Chattanooga looks to stay dry while areas such as Altamont, Dayton, Monteagle, and Athens in Tennessee, and Blue Ridge in north Georgia, and Murphy in North Carolina could see a mix of rain and some snow today. Due to dry air at low levels, it may take a bit for any precipitation to reach the ground. If any snowfall does develop, it will be limited to higher elevations. The breeze will come in handy too. Anything that hits the ground should evaporate quickly, and well before the evening commute.

The afternoon looks sunny and cold with temperatures returning to the middle 20s tonight under a clear sky.

Wednesday will be sunny and cold with highs in the mid 40's and a west wind. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a warmer highs in the low 50's.

As of now, Saturday looks to be the better outdoor day this weekend. It looks dry for the first part. Sunday will bring rain by afternoon, and showers look likely now through next Monday. As conditions change, be sure to stay connected and download the WRCB Weather App !

TUESDAY