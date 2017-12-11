UPDATE: Probation officer finds pipe bombs during visit to Kimball home

A man was arrested in Marion County for having pipe bombs in his home on Monday.

Sheriff Bo Burnett tells Channel 3, an officer made a probation visit to a home in Kimball on Allen Lane and discovered that the man he was visiting had what appeared to be pipe bombs.

Sheriff Burnett says officers determined that four pipe bombs were inside the home and called in the Chattanooga Police Department's bomb squad unit.

Burnett says CPD's bomb squad will take the pipe bombs and detonate them.

The man who had the bombs was taken into custody without incident and will be charged. His name has not been released.

Last week, a couple in Dade County, Georgia was arrested for having more than a dozen homemade pipe bombs.

The Sheriff's Office has not said why the couple had the bombs.

Monday morning in New York City, a suspected terrorist detonated a pipe bomb inside a subway passageway, injuring himself and three other people.

