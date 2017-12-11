Erlanger Hospital offering free valet parking at downtown emergency room

Erlanger Hospital is now offering free valet parking at its downtown adult emergency room.

The service started Monday and is available from noon to midnight.

The free service is for anyone arriving at the hospital in a private vehicle who is in need of medical care.

“By providing free valet services at the entrance to our adult ER, it enables drivers to accompany their sick or injured passengers into Erlanger’s ER lobby without having to drop them off and find a place to park,” explained Mickey Milita, Director of Guest Services and Parking at Erlanger. "This is also a much welcomed service for those faced with driving themselves to Erlanger’s downtown emergency room."

Currently the hours of operation for free valet parking at Erlanger’s adult ER are noon through midnight, but these hours could be expanded based on customer demand, Milita noted.