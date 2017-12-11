Ravin™ Crossbows arrow nocks recalled

Ravin™ Crossbows has recalled 220,000 arrow nocks due to a malfunction that is causing injuries.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, "if the nock is not fully engaged with the bowstring, the crossbow can fail to discharge when the trigger is pulled and can result in the bow discharging while re-nocking of the arrow, posing an injury hazard to users."

44 reports of the malfunction have been received so far by the company.

23 people have reported that they received a finger injury from using the arrow nocks. Six of those injuries were serious.

The arrow nocks are sold at Bass Pro Shops, Cabela's, Dick's Sporting Goods and other stores between October 2016 and November 2017.

If you own any of the recalled nocks, please contact Ravin™ Crossbows for free replacements.