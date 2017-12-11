Dalton Police search for man who stole tool from Arevalo's Tire

The Dalton Police Department is looking for a man who stole a $200 Ingersoll Rand brand wrench from Arevalo's Tire.

The incident happened Monday at the North Glenwood Avenue business.

The suspect and another man were picking up a tire the store had repaired. While one man paid, the other man stayed in the garage where he stole the wrench by sticking it down his pants.

When employees realized the tool was missing, they watched surveillance video and saw the crime take place.

The suspect is a black male. He has a shaved head and was wearing a blue t-shirt with the sleeves cut off, shorts and black boots at the time of the theft.

The suspect and the man he was with were driving an older model black single cab Nissan truck with rusting on the roof.

If you have any information about the suspect's whereabouts or this crime, please call Detective Aaron Simpson at 706-278-9085 extension 9253.