UTC names a new Vice Chancellor of Enrollment Management and Student Success

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga has named Yancy Freeman as their Vice Chancellor of Enrollment Management and Student Success.

Yancy has worked at UTC for over 20 years and is an alum of the school.

The school released the following statement:

"Yancy Freeman has been named Vice Chancellor of Enrollment Management and Student Success at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

In his new role, his duties include increasing enrollment, student retention and graduation rates. He will report to Chancellor Steven R. Angle.

Freeman is a UTC graduate, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science and Master’s in Public Administration. He is currently working on the completion of his dissertation as a candidate within the PhD Learning and Leadership program.

He has been a full-time staff member at UTC for 23 years. Freeman has steadily advanced at the University, taking on increased responsibilities in admissions, recruitment, advising and student success. Through his efforts, Academic Affairs improved operations for records and registration, financial aid, admissions and student orientation and advising. He has guided the creation of a data-driven advisement process that has increased student retention and success.

Under his leadership, UTC has secured increased grant money for expanded efforts to help high-risk academic and developmental students succeed. During his tenure, Freeman has been a member of the UTC Budget and Planning Committee, served as the Interim Associate Dean of Multicultural Affairs, and recently chaired the development of a strategic plan for Housing and Residence Life.

Freeman has been an integral part in doubling university enrollment numbers for new students, increasing the freshman ethnic minority class to 25 percent of the student body and decreasing the time it takes to process admissions applications by 25 percent.

In the Chattanooga community, Freeman has served as a member of many organizations, including the boards for the YMCA Youth Leadership Chattanooga, Girls Preparatory School and Chattanooga Christian School."

