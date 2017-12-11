Longtime NPR host Ashbrook facing misconduct allegations

An obese squirrel has been caught on video stealing gourmet chocolate and lip balm that a New Jersey family leaves out every year as a holiday treat for delivery people.

An obese squirrel has been caught on video stealing gourmet chocolate and lip balm that a New Jersey family leaves out every year as a holiday treat for delivery people.

President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation declaring it to be National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation declaring it to be National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Congress has passed a stopgap spending bill to prevent a government shutdown this weekend and buy time for challenging talks on a wide range of unfinished business on Capitol Hill

Congress has passed a stopgap spending bill to prevent a government shutdown this weekend and buy time for challenging talks on a wide range of unfinished business on Capitol Hill

The Latest: Hundreds rally in Indian-controlled Kashmir against Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel 's capital

The Latest: Hundreds rally in Indian-controlled Kashmir against Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel 's capital

Angry crowds of worshippers lash out against Trump across the Muslim world

Angry crowds of worshippers lash out against Trump across the Muslim world

President Donald Trump has paid tribute to the leaders and foot soldiers of the civil rights movement whose sacrifices help make the United States a fairer and more just country

President Donald Trump has paid tribute to the leaders and foot soldiers of the civil rights movement whose sacrifices help make the United States a fairer and more just country

Children's injuries and deaths from window blinds have not stalled over 26 years despite decades of safety concerns

Children's injuries and deaths from window blinds have not stalled over 26 years despite decades of safety concerns

Deaths from window blinds show need for cord ban, study says

Deaths from window blinds show need for cord ban, study says

Wounded by allegations of sexual misconduct with teens, Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore has largely disappeared from the traditional campaign trail in the race for U.S. Senate, relying on surrogates and social media

Wounded by allegations of sexual misconduct with teens, Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore has largely disappeared from the traditional campaign trail in the race for U.S. Senate, relying on surrogates and social media

The Los Angeles subway system is expanding, and so too are the number of prehistoric fossils being recovered as crews dig beneath the city

The Los Angeles subway system is expanding, and so too are the number of prehistoric fossils being recovered as crews dig beneath the city

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he has ordered extra security at mass transit hubs in his state following the pipe bomb explosion in a passageway near Times Square

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he has ordered extra security at mass transit hubs in his state following the pipe bomb explosion in a passageway near Times Square

Children's injuries and deaths from window blinds have not stalled over 26 years despite decades of safety concerns.

Children's injuries and deaths from window blinds have not stalled over 26 years despite decades of safety concerns.

Deaths from window blinds show need for cord ban, study says

Deaths from window blinds show need for cord ban, study says

President Donald Trump is disputing a report that he watches hours of television each day, calling it, "Another false story.".

President Donald Trump is disputing a report that he watches hours of television each day, calling it, "Another false story.".

Tribes say Trump's proclamation reducing Utah monument not only blow they were dealt last week.

Tribes say Trump's proclamation reducing Utah monument not only blow they were dealt last week.

Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones are making their final pushes ahead of Tuesday's special Senate election in Alabama.

Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones are making their final pushes ahead of Tuesday's special Senate election in Alabama.

A federal appeals court has been asked to allow a class-action lawsuit against the Veterans Affairs Department by veterans who say they became ill from radiation exposure after responding to a 1966 accident involving U.S. hydrogen bombs in Spain.

A federal appeals court has been asked to allow a class-action lawsuit against the Veterans Affairs Department by veterans who say they became ill from radiation exposure after responding to a 1966 accident...

A Kentucky lawmaker who attracted national attention last year when he compared President Barack Obama and his wife to monkeys has been accused of sexual assault.

A Kentucky lawmaker who attracted national attention last year when he compared President Barack Obama and his wife to monkeys has been accused of sexual assault.

Some HealthCare.gov customers get incorrect message that no plans are available to them.

Some HealthCare.gov customers get incorrect message that no plans are available to them.

Some glitches seen in deadline week for 'Obamacare' sign-ups

Some glitches seen in deadline week for 'Obamacare' sign-ups

Officials say the largest, most destructive wildfire burning in Southern California is expected to grow as it enters its second week.

Officials say the largest, most destructive wildfire burning in Southern California is expected to grow as it enters its second week.

The New York Police Department is responding to a report of an explosion near Times Square.

The New York Police Department is responding to a report of an explosion near Times Square.

'One of my nightmares': Pipe bomb attack hits in NYC subway

'One of my nightmares': Pipe bomb attack hits in NYC subway

BOSTON (AP) - The host of one of NPR's most successful programs has been suspended while the network investigates sexual misconduct allegations.

The allegations against "On Point" host Tom Ashbrook include that he engaged in "creepy" sex talks and gave unwanted hugs, neck and back rubs to 11 mostly young women and men who worked on the show. They were contained in a document and confirmed in multiple interviews by WBUR-FM, the Boston station that produces the show.

Ashbrook was put on leave last week.

In a text to the station, Ashbrook said: "I am sure that once the facts come out that people will see me for who I am - flawed but caring and decent in all my dealings with others."

"On Point" is carried by more than 290 NPR stations. Ashbrook has hosted for 16 years.

___

Information from: WBUR-FM, http://www.wbur.org

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.