Mario Batali tripped up by sexual misconduct allegations

An obese squirrel has been caught on video stealing gourmet chocolate and lip balm that a New Jersey family leaves out every year as a holiday treat for delivery people.

Congress has passed a stopgap spending bill to prevent a government shutdown this weekend and buy time for challenging talks on a wide range of unfinished business on Capitol Hill

President Donald Trump has paid tribute to the leaders and foot soldiers of the civil rights movement whose sacrifices help make the United States a fairer and more just country

Children's injuries and deaths from window blinds have not stalled over 26 years despite decades of safety concerns

Wounded by allegations of sexual misconduct with teens, Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore has largely disappeared from the traditional campaign trail in the race for U.S. Senate, relying on surrogates and social media

The Los Angeles subway system is expanding, and so too are the number of prehistoric fossils being recovered as crews dig beneath the city

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he has ordered extra security at mass transit hubs in his state following the pipe bomb explosion in a passageway near Times Square

The New York Police Department is responding to a report of an explosion near Times Square.

Some HealthCare.gov customers get incorrect message that no plans are available to them.

U.S. health officials are starting a huge study to tell if newer, sometimes pricier 3-D mammograms really improve screening for breast cancer.

Are 3-D mammograms really better? US puts scans to the test

New research suggests that a blood test five years after breast cancer treatment may help identify some women who are more likely to relapse, long before a lump or other signs appear.

Children's injuries and deaths from window blinds have not stalled over 26 years despite decades of safety concerns.

Officials say the largest, most destructive wildfire burning in Southern California is expected to grow as it enters its second week.

Tribes say Trump's proclamation reducing Utah monument not only blow they were dealt last week.

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN

AP Business Writer

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Mario Batali is giving up oversight of the daily operations at his restaurant empire following reports of sexual misconduct by the celebrity chef over a period of at least 20 years.

The online site Eater New York, part of Vox Media, reported Monday that the incidents involve at least four women, three of whom worked for Batali. The women, who were not named in the Eater story, claim that Batali engaged in behavior including groping one's chest and grabbing one from behind and holding her tightly against his body.

In a prepared statement sent to The Associated Press, Batali said that the complaints "match up" with his past behavior.

"I take full responsibility and am deeply sorry for any pain, humiliation or discomfort I have caused to my peers, employees, customers, friends and family," Batali said.

A spokesperson for Batali & Bastianich Hospitality Group says an employee reported inappropriate behavior by Batali in October. The company told Eater it was the first formal complaint against Batali and that he was reprimanded and required to attend training.

Batali will also take leave from his ABC cooking show, "The Chew."

"We have asked Mario Batali to step away from The Chew while we review the allegations that have just recently come to our attention," the network said Monday. "ABC takes matters like this very seriously as we are committed to a safe work environment. While we are unaware of any type of inappropriate behavior involving him and anyone affiliated with the show, we will swiftly address any alleged violations of our standards of conduct."

The allegations against Batali are just the latest in a series of incidents that include Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Louis C.K., Matt Lauer, resignations in the U.S. House and Senate and calls again for President Donald Trump to address sexual misconduct allegations that he's faced. Last week Time magazine named the "silence breakers," those that have shared their stories about sexual assault and harassment, as Person of the Year.

The 57-year-old Batali was well known in culinary circles, taking jobs early in his career as a sous chef at the Four Seasons in Santa Barbara and San Francisco.

His career took off after opening Po in New York City in the early 1990s, and he skyrocketed to fame with the airing of "Molto Mario," a show that ran on the Food Network for eight years, until 2004. It was there that his signature look, a fleece vest, shorts, and orange Crocs, became instantly recognizable to most people.

The Food Network, which was planning to relaunch "Molto Mario," said Monday that it was placing its plans on hold. "Food Network takes matters like this very seriously," the network said in a statement.

Batali also co-owns restaurants in a handful of cities. The Batali & Bastianich Hospitality Group owns or operates several restaurants, including Babbo in New York, Carnevino Italian Steakhouse in Las Vegas and Pizzeria Mozza in Los Angeles. It's also a partner in Eataly, an Italian food hall and grocer, which has locations in New York, Chicago and Boston.

Batali has long been socially active. The Mario Batali Foundation advocates child nutrition. He has come out forcefully against hydraulic fracturing, a method used to extract oil and gas.

