Firefighters rescue girl stuck in McDonald's playground

By Associated Press
SPENCER, Mass. (AP) - Firefighters in Massachusetts responded to a fast food restaurant over the weekend to free a young girl who got stuck in the playground.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that firefighters responded to a McDonald's in Spencer at around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Firefighters say they needed a ladder to reach the girl, who was stuck 10 to 12 feet (3 to 4 meters) in the air. Police say it took a cutting tool and about 30 minutes to free her.

Police think the girl suffered a dislocated knee. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Her name and age were not released, and it is unclear how she became trapped.

Information from: Telegram & Gazette (Worcester, Mass.), http://www.telegram.com

