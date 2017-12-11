Unscheduled TDOT repairs on U.S. 27 South - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Unscheduled TDOT repairs on U.S. 27 South

Posted: Updated:
By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Connect
U.S. 27 at 4th Street, where TDOT crews are performing emergency pothole repairs. WRCBtv.com photo U.S. 27 at 4th Street, where TDOT crews are performing emergency pothole repairs. WRCBtv.com photo
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

TDOT is repairing a pothole on U.S. 27 headed south on the bridge over 4th Street.

Drivers should expect delays because the right lane will be closed during repairs.

There is a detour posted for motorists who are going into the downtown area. 

The repairs are expected to be completed by 3:00 pm Monday afternoon. 

For the latest traffic updates, follow the WRCB Traffic account on Twitter, and bookmark the TDOT traffic page on WRCBTV.com.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.