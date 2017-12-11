Unscheduled TDOT repairs on U.S. 27 South

U.S. 27 at 4th Street, where TDOT crews are performing emergency pothole repairs. WRCBtv.com photo CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -
TDOT is repairing a pothole on U.S. 27 headed south on the bridge over 4th Street.
Drivers should expect delays because the right lane will be closed during repairs.
There is a detour posted for motorists who are going into the downtown area.
The repairs are expected to be completed by 3:00 pm Monday afternoon.
