Three women who accused Trump of sexual misconduct share their stories

Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual misconduct before he took office spoke out Monday as America's watershed #MeToo moment continues to unfold.

Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks, speaking together on "Megyn Kelly Today," described separate interactions with the president in years past, with one of the allegations dating back several decades.

Holvey said when she competed in Trump’s Miss USA pageant in 2006, Trump came backstage unexpectedly when she and other contestants were wearing nothing but robes and he personally inspected the contestants.

“I just felt so gross,” she said. "Just looking me over like I was a piece of meat.”

“Nobody dreams of being ogled when you’re a little girl wanting to wear a crown," she added.

Crooks said Trump forcibly kissed her multiple times during an interaction near an elevator bank in Trump Tower in 2005 while working for a third-party company.

“He held onto my hand, and he kept kissing me," she said. Afterward, she ran into her boss' office and said she called her sister.

"And I was like, 'I don't know what just happened but I felt horrible,'" she said.

Leeds alleged that more than three decades ago during a flight Trump grabbed her breasts and tried to put his hand up her skirt.

Holvey said she was inspired to go public again as more and more women have spoken out about harassment in their own lives.

"It was heartbreaking last year...we're private citizens and for us to put ourselves out there and try to show America who this man is and especially how he views women and for them to say 'Meh, we don't care,' it hurt," she said. "And so now it's just like, let's try round two. The environment's different, let's try again."

The president has been accused by 16 women of sexual misconduct, allegations that he has forcefully denied. In a statement to NBC News Monday, the White House called the claims "false" and that "the American people voiced their judgment by delivering a decisive victory" to Trump last year.