Lots of sun Monday, followed by rain/snow mix Tuesday

Many locations below 32 this morning, has allowed for refreezing on roads for areas in north Georgia this morning. Murray and Gilmer counties will likely still have slick spots, especially on back roads. Allow extra time if you live in north Georgia to get where you're going this morning.

We'll have a light south wind today bringing temperatures to the 50s. There is a small rain and snow mix chance for Tuesday. A quick dusting is possible from 8AM through 12PM near Altamont and Monteagle, and on the Blue Ridge Mtns closer to Murphy. Winds will be shifting at this time, and northerly winds will usher in highs in the middle 40s Tuesday and nights back to the upper 20s.

Wednesday looks dry with increasing sun. The chance is small but on the Blue Ridge Mtns again on Thursday a rain/snow mix is possible. At this time accumulation of perhaps 1/2" an inch is likely. Please stay connected and updated for the constant weather changing conditions!

