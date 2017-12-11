HCDE holding recruitment event for teachers

Hamilton County Schools constantly seeks high-quality teachers to work with the children in its schools and those efforts take system representatives far and wide to find the very best. To focus on teaching talent closer to home, a special recruiting fair is planned for Monday, December 11 to provide opportunities for excellent teachers in Chattanooga, North Georgia and North Alabama to connect with school principals about future openings.

The recruitment fair will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, December 11 at East Ridge Elementary. Principals from each school in Hamilton County will be at the fair with information about spring openings for this school year and possible teaching positions needed for the 2018-2019 school year.



“We invite great teachers to find their hometown in the scenic city of Chattanooga,” stated Erin Harrell, recruitment and field experience coordinator for Hamilton County Schools. “Chattanooga is a great place to live, work and play and is a good compliment to our excellent school system in attracting quality teachers.” System recruiters regularly share with potential teachers that Chattanooga was awarded Outside Magazine’s “Best Town Ever” and is recognized nationally as a top city for entrepreneurs.



The Tennessee Valley is also a great place for teachers to grow their careers with local leadership opportunities found with the Teacherpreneur Incubator, Fund for Teachers, and STEM Fellows. With more than 80 schools in Hamilton County ranging from urban to rural or suburban, teachers can find their perfect fit. Teachers can also learn more about Hamilton County’s new Opportunity Zone at the recruitment fair and how working there can allow a teacher to be a catalyst for incredible learning and growth in the life of a child.



If you are a great teacher committed to providing a brighter future for children, Hamilton County Schools has a place for you to help the system become the fastest improving school system in Tennessee! “Every year we hire nearly 300 teachers, and we are seeking talented teachers locally, regionally, and nationally who are committed to student success and their own professional learning,” Harrell said. “This recruitment fair is the opportunity for experienced teachers and teacher candidates to meet with our principals about upcoming positions and start networking for upcoming teacher openings.”



If you plan to attend the recruitment fair, you may register for the event online .