UPDATE: Celebrities, athletes show support for Keaton Jones in viral video

UPDATE: An East Tennessee boy whose mother shared the effect of bullying in a heartbreaking video has found support from the Tennessee sports world.

Keaton Jones asked his mother to post a video of him to Facebook after he was being bullied at school.

This is Keaton Jones, he lives in Knoxville and he has a little something to say about bullying.

The video immediately went viral and caught the eye of several Vols football players and the Tennessee Titans.

Vols sophomore wide receiver Tyler Byrd told Keaton that him and his teammates would visit him at school this Tuesday.

Titans tight end Delanie Walker also posted a video supporting Keaton, and even invited him to Tennessee's game vs. Jacksonville.

Titans tight end @delaniewalker82 has a message for Keaton ??



pic.twitter.com/aWWBPd1HUs

Hailee Steinfeld‏ posted a video on Twitter, inviting Keaton to be her date for the opening of the movie "Pitch Perfect 3."

Hi @Lakyn_Jones, could you pass this message along to Keaton? ? pic.twitter.com/3l8P4fKAqW — Hailee Steinfeld (@HaileeSteinfeld) December 10, 2017

So I got the chance to spend the day with my new best bud Keaton. It was unbelievable to get to know him and realize that we have a lot in common. This dude is very special and has changed my life forever. Now I have the little brother I always wanted! God bless you my man pic.twitter.com/vMHVtnf2rC — Jarrett Guarantano? (@BroadwayJay2) December 11, 2017

I #StandwithKeaton. Keaton baby, just know you’re not alone. There are so many people who come out of bullying so much stronger and you will be one of them!! God bless you sweetheart. https://t.co/LdCAy2lDHu — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 11, 2017

A Tennessee woman's video of her tearful son recounting being bullied at middle school has prompted a wave of support from athletes and entertainers.

Kimberly Jones said in a Facebook post Friday she had just picked up her son, Keaton, from school because he was too afraid to go to lunch.

In the video, Keaton said other students call him ugly, make fun of his nose and tell him he has no friends. He said milk was poured on him and ham was put down his clothes.

"Just out of curiosity, why do they bully?" Keaton said. "What's the point of it? Why do they find joy in taking innocent people and find a way to be mean to them? It's not OK.

"People that are different don't need to be criticized about it. It's not their fault. If you are made fun of, just don't let it bother you."

The video had more than 18 million views as of Sunday, and a crowdsourcing page for Keaton's future education had raised more than $29,000.

"We all know how it feels to want to belong," Jones said in her post, "but only a select few know how it really feels not to belong anywhere."

On Twitter, Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker invited the Jones family to an upcoming game, while University of Tennessee wide receiver Tyler Byrd said he and several teammates plan to visit Keaton at school.

Country music star Kelsea Ballerini tweeted that the next time she comes home to her native Knoxville, she wants to be with Keaton to witness the bullies apologize.

Retired race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. said on Twitter he wants Keaton to "add me to your long list of friends," and Snoop Dogg said on Instagram that Keaton "has a friend for life" and that "love is the only way to beat hate."