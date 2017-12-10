Titans, Vols show support for East Tennessee boy in viral video

An East Tennessee boy whose mother shared the effect of bullying in a heartbreaking video has found support from the Tennessee sports world.

Keaton Jones asked his mother to post a video of him to facebook after he was being bullied at school.

This is Keaton Jones, he lives in Knoxville and he has a little something to say about bullying.pic.twitter.com/coyQxFp33V — Everything TN (@Everything_TN) December 9, 2017

The video immediately went viral and caught the eye of several Vols football players and the Tennessee Titans.

We going to the middle school next Tuesday show young Man some love we will also TWITTER LIVE some of it so everyone can show there love and support #vols #StopBullying @cboystunna3 @BroadwayJay2 @JKShuttlesworth @smithtrey98 — Tyler Byrd (@D1fuzzymuffin17) December 9, 2017

Vols sophomore wide receiver Tyler Byrd told Keaton that him and his teammates would visit him at school this Tuesday.

@DonteStallworth @Lakyn_Jones hopefully my video and the tweets that Keaton have been getting brings awareness to bullying and how serious it is in our school system pic.twitter.com/1Dujv3RxA5 — Delanie walker (@delaniewalker82) December 9, 2017

Titans tight end Delanie Walker also posted a video supporting Keaton, and even invited him to Tennessee's game vs. Jacksonville.