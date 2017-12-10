Titans, Vols show support for East Tennessee boy in viral video - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Titans, Vols show support for East Tennessee boy in viral video

By Jill Jelnick, Sports reporter
An East Tennessee boy whose mother shared the effect of bullying in a heartbreaking video has found support from the Tennessee sports world. 

Keaton Jones asked his mother to post a video of him to facebook after he was being bullied at school.

The video immediately went viral and caught the eye of several Vols football players and the Tennessee Titans.

Vols sophomore wide receiver Tyler Byrd told Keaton that him and his teammates would visit him at school this Tuesday.

Titans tight end Delanie Walker also posted a video supporting Keaton, and even invited him to Tennessee's game vs. Jacksonville.

