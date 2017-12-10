Hamilton County Schools aims to recruit 300 new teachers, amid t - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Hamilton County Schools aims to recruit 300 new teachers, amid teacher shortage

Posted: Updated:
By Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography
Photo courtesy of HCDE. Photo courtesy of HCDE.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (Times Free Press) -

Hamilton County Schools officials and administrators will meet this week with nearly 200 prospective teacher candidates as the district works to fill positions.

As of Friday, more than 190 participants had pre-registered for Monday's recruitment fair, with administrators, teachers and principals from at least 50 of the district's 79 schools slated to attend, said Erin Harrell, recruitment and field experience coordinator for Hamilton County Schools.

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.