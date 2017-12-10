Comedian Hannibal Buress arrested in Miami for disorderly intoxication

Photo courtesy of the Miami Police Department.

A video appearing to show popular comedian Hannibal Buress handcuffed against a Miami police vehicle is circulating social media Sunday.

Buress was arrested Saturday at 10:30 p.m. for disorderly intoxication, according to Miami Police. He was arrested near NW 2nd Avenue and NW 20 Street.

The 34-year-old comedian was booked into Miami-Dade Jail around 2 a.m. and released just before 6 a.m., the Miami Herald reports.