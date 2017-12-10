WWE Wrestler Rich Swann arrested, Charged with battery of wife - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

WWE Wrestler Rich Swann arrested, Charged with battery of wife

By NBC News
Photo courtesy of the Alachua County Sheriff's Office.
NBC -

Wrestler Rich Swann is being held without bail in a Florida jail after he was arrested and charged with battery and false imprisonment.

Swann, who is 26 and a former WWE cruiserweight champion, was arrested Saturday.

According to Gainesville Police, Swann was arguing with his wife, who is also a wrestler. His wife — whose name is Vannarah Riggs but goes by Su Yung — had wrestled earlier. A police report said Swann criticized her performance and the pair began arguing. A witness told police that Riggs jumped out of Swann's slowly moving car.

