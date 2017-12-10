CPD investigating armed robbery at Dollar General - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

CPD investigating armed robbery at Dollar General

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Dollar General on McCallie Avenue.

Two suspects walked into the store around 9:00 am and demanded money.

One of the suspects was armed.

The two suspects, both males, got away and had both their faces and hands covered.

If you have any information about this robbery, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.

