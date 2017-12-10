Million Dollar Band reaches fundraising goal for equipment

Photo courtesy of the University of Alabama's Facebook page.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - The University of Alabama's Million Dollar Band took less than two weeks to raise money to buy new instruments.

Al.com reports that the band used an online fundraising platform to garner $40,001 within a 12-day span. The band began accepting donations on Nov. 17th with the initial expectations of reaching its goal by Dec. 15th.

The bulk of the donations came from a person who gave $25,000, the school's website said. Other donations ranged from $50 to $100.

Campaigns will be created and run by academic departments, student groups and others beginning next spring.

