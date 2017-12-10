CPD SWAT team receives new shield

The Chattanooga Police Department's SWAT team received a new ballistic shield from a Chattanooga area Sportsbarn.

The shield will help enhance the SWAT team's safety.

$2000 dollars was raised by Sportsbarn trainer Lisa Blevins and her Circuit Breaker workout class. Other Sportsbarn clients also donated.

Blevins and her class were inspired to give back by the July 16, 2015, terrorist attack in Chattanooga.

Channel 3 spoke with Blevins about the project. Here is what she said:

"The year after the terrorist attack in our city on July 16, 2015, the group performed a tribute workout to honor the service and memory of the four soldiers and one sailor lost that day. This year we decided to add more meaning to the tribute workout by giving back to our police and first responders who answered the call and came to the aid of those under attack."

In addition to the shield purchase, the group also donated $1,000 to the CPD's K9 unit.

A spokesperson for the CPD said, "donations made by community members towards our officers' safety reminds us that the dedication to protecting our community does not go unnoticed."