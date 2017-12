A pancake breakfast is raising money for the local Alzheimer's Association.

The breakfast with Santa took place Saturday morning at Chili's in Hixson.

The organization offers free programs to families whose loved ones have been diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

We're told more than 100,000 people in the state of Tennessee are living with Alzheimer's.

And it's one of the top ten killers in the country.

The Alzheimer's Association is the largest volunteer fundraiser of research in the world.

If you would like to make a donation, click here.