Halsey Street SWAT situation ends with a man in custody

UPDATE: A swat situation in Chattanooga ended with a man in custody.

Around 10:30 p.m., police said the man came out of a home on Halsey Street.

It started as a domestic assault call around 6 p.m. That led to the SWAT team being called in.

At the time, police told us that the man was believed to have had a weapon.

Police said he'll be charged with simple assault.

