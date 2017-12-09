THP investigating Marion Co. crash - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

THP investigating Marion Co. crash

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a serious crash on I-24 Westbound at mile marker 138.

The wreck happened Saturday in Marion County.

Details are limited at this time.

Channel 3 is working to learn more.

