USPS Holiday Shipping Deadlines Are Fast Approaching

Packages are sorted in a Post Office in Atlanta. AP photo

If you are planning on shipping gifts for the holidays, you better do it soon.

One United States Postal Service deadline is less than a week away.

Items being mailed by USPS’s ground shipping option must be processed by Dec. 14. The deadline for first class shipping is Dec. 19.

The postal office’s priority and priority express deadlines are Dec. 20 and Dec. 22, respectively — but they will cost you more.